NFL World Reacts To Longtime Tight End Retirement News

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Tight end Delanie Walker #82 of the Tennessee Titans leaps with the football over defensive back Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos while being tackled by linebacker A.J. Johnson #45 during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Titans said the three-time Pro Bowler will hold a press conference Tuesday at Nissan Stadium to formally conclude his career. Walker will sign an honorary contract to retire with the Titans, where he played his last seven seasons from 2013-19.

"To be able to retire with the Titans means a lot because I feel like those were my best years. I am honored to go out as a Titan," Walker said. "They gave me the opportunity to play my best football and go out there and do what I do best, and that's to be a dog."

Fans paid their respects to Walker, who tallied 5,888 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns over 14 seasons.

While he didn't draw much pass-catching work with the San Francisco 49ers, Walker notched at least 800 yards in four consecutive seasons with the Titans, including a 1,088-yard campaign in 2015. He also shattered a personal high with 94 catches that season.

Unfortunately, injuries cut his late-career breakout short. Walker dislocated his right ankle in the 2018 season opener. He hasn't played since suffering another season-ending ankle injury seven games into 2019.

Walker called his career a "dream come true," recalling that he told his family he hoped to last eight seasons when drafted in 2006.

"When I came into this league, I wasn't a big name, and I left this league with a big name and that just shows I worked hard for this," Walker said. "I worked hard to put myself on the map, and to prove to myself I was an elite player in this league."