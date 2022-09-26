NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones Injury Diagnosis News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It looks like New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is going to miss some time.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jones suffered a severe high ankle sprain towards the end of the game on Sunday. The team is hoping that he won't need surgery and there's currently no timeline for his return.

After Jones suffered the injury, he was seen badly limping off the field. He then had to be carried to the locker room by some of his teammates since he couldn't put any weight on his foot.

NFL fans know that this isn't good news for the Patriots.

Even though the Patriots have both Hoyer and Zappe in the system, there's also a chance that they could go out and get a veteran.

One option that's out there is Cam Newton, who started 15 games for them back in 2020.

This was already a difficult season for the Patriots and now, it's gotten that much tougher.