NFL World Reacts To Major Rob Gronkowski Update

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Are we going to see Rob Gronkowski back on the field in 2023?

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the door is open for the All-Pro tight end to make his return to the football field.

"The door is open" for Rob Gronkowski to unretire and play in the 2023 season," Bleacher Report tweeted, citing Ian Rapoport's report.

How fun would that be?

"He bored as hell at this point," one fan wrote.

"Basically wherever Tom is headed he’s gonna be heading there too," one fan added.

"In San Francisco with Tom?" another fan wrote.

"He just retiring and unretiring for attention at this point," another fan wrote.

"You guys think were just gonna get one of these a month before he becomes like a beloved children’s entertainer or something?" another fan speculated.

Where do you see Gronkowski playing next season?