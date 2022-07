SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 26: Lumen Field is blanketed with snow during the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears on December 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Will the Seattle Seahawks be the next NFL team to make a blockbuster move at the quarterback position?

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo.

An inner-division quarterback trade would be pretty wild to see.

NFL fans are intrigued, though not everyone is buying the trade rumor.

Where do you see Jimmy Garoppolo ending up?