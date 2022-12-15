NFL World Reacts To Major Snow Game Forecast

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Get excited, NFL fans.

This Saturday, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Miami Dolphins. It's a typical winter-weather team against a typical nice weather team.

Thankfully, we'll get just what we need. Major snow is in the forecast.

"Forecast for Dolphins - Bills Saturday night on @nflnetwork : Low temperature 26° with "several inches" of snow."

This should be awesome.

"Tua in 2 career games under 45: 1 TD 4 INT. Doubt he played many cold games in Alabama and Hawaii as well," one fan wrote.

"The Miami Dolphins offense was not made for these conditions. Should be fun, or not," another fan wrote.

"Move it to Detroit just to be safe," another fan wrote.

Tua Tagovailoa, meanwhile, doesn't appear to be too concerned about it.

Has Tua Tagovailoa played in the snow, before? We'll find out on Saturday night just how well he can handle the elements.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.