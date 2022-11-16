NFL World Reacts To Major Sunday Weather Forecast

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

The next few days in the Buffalo area are going to be wild from a weather perspective.

Heavy snow is expected to fall near Buffalo--upwards of 2-3 feet, to be precise. As of now, the Bills are still slated to host the Cleveland Browns in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.

If that game is not moved, it could make for some crazy action at Highmark Stadium. Fans seem to be split on how to feel about a snow game of this magnitude.

"Going to be a no from me dawg," said one Browns fan on Twitter.

"I am so conflicted by weather games," another man added. "Ok, both teams have to deal with it and it's cool to look at, but it produces some absolutely brutal football and it's a slog to watch."

"Snow games are fun," chimed in a man who clearly disagrees.

"I want nothing more than this to come true," said APTN's Darrell Stranger.

"Snow bowl about to happen and I’m here for it," chimed in another fan.

The Bills have had a home game moved due to snow once before, back in 2014. If the NFL is going to do that, they will have to make a decision by the weekend.