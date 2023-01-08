NFL World Reacts To Mallory Edens Swimsuit Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Mallory Edens attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer Griffin/FilmMagic)

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner.

Rodgers and Edens have been friendly in the past, often sitting together courtside at Milwaukee Bucks games. Rodgers is a minority owner in the franchise.

But now, they're reportedly dating. Edens was spotted at a Packers game earlier this season. It'll be interesting to see if she's in attendance on Sunday night.

Edens has gone viral on social media for her Instagram posts.

Edens has a lot of fans on social media, that's for sure.

Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, are set to take on the Lions on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.