NFL World Reacts To Marisa Miller's 'Body Paint' Photos

Getty Images.

Marisa Miller is best known for her swimsuit modeling days, but she has a pretty big football connection, too.

Previously, the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model was a sideline reporter for Fox Sports. One of her old interviews with Aaron Rodgers went viral.

Of course, Miller is best known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue modeling days.

Some of Miller's top 'Body Paint' swimsuit issue photos have gone viral on social media.

The football world is very appreciative of Miller and her modeling career.

"Marissa was one of the last era super models. Genuine babe. Models today just aren't "super models". And of course, the artist turns into the photographer just like everyone else these days. Even models. Everything died after 2012," one fan wrote.

"I miss the Marisa Miller era," another fan wrote.

"she is and will be my favorite sports illustrated swimsuit model ever," another fan wrote.

Getty Images.

Perhaps we'll see Miller back in 2023...