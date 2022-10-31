NFL World Reacts To Mark Davis, Josh McDaniels News

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 11: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis motions from the field before the start of the Raiders game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 11, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have been among the league's most-disappointing teams so far this season.

Las Vegas dropped to 2-5 on the season following Sunday's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Following the game, head coach Josh McDaniels reportedly had a lengthy meeting with the team's owner, Mark Davis.

"Another lengthy postgame meeting between #Raiders owner Mark Davis and first-year coach Josh McDaniels in McDaniels’ office," Paul Gutierrez tweeted.

Is McDaniels already on the hot seat?

"Bill didn’t name an OC cause he knew he’d be getting his back by midseason lol," one fan joked.

"Please fire him already," another fan wrote.

"Future Jags QBs coach energy," one fan added.

"Don’t matter who is in charge nothing is gonna change as long as Carr is the starting QB," one fan wrote.

Did the Raiders make a mistake in hiring McDaniels?