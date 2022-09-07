NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford Wife's Racy Photo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Few NFL figures, if any, won the offseason more on social media than Kelly Stafford.

With the 2022 NFL regular season set to begin on Thursday night, let's take a look back at when Stafford set social media on fire following the Rams' Super Bowl rings ceremony.

Kelly Stafford's racy outfit photo, posted in response to her husband cropping her out of his photo, went crazy viral on social media.

Well played, Kelly.

"I’m on the floor. What ring!

Lawd," one fan wrote.

"D E A D … and also 🔥," Charissa Thompson wrote.

"😂😂 too good! Ha! Also ya look hot! 🔥" one fan added.

"Kelllllllllllllllllllly B!!!!!!!! My girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Erin Andrews added.

This was the photo Kelly Stafford was responding to:

Perhaps we'll get another special photo on opening night tomorrow evening.

Kickoff between the Rams and Bills is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.