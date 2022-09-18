NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Performance Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons is making an early case for Defensive Player of the Year.

After starting the season with two sacks in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys star has another two sacks on Sunday. He's dominated the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line to knock down Joe Burrow four times.

NFL analysts are in awe of the second-year star.

Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports called Parsons a "generational defensive player." Colin Cowherd noted that he's so captivated by the pass-rusher that he's tracking Parsons rather than the opposing offense.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News offered lofty praise that may not fall under the "prisoner of the moment" category.

"It requires restraint not to call him the best defensive player in game today," Gehlken wrote. "He is that disruptive, that versatile. The combination is one of one."

Parsons now has 19 sacks in 18 career NFL games, and Sunday's contest isn't over yet.

With Dak Prescott sidelined, the Cowboys will need the defense to shoulder a heavier burden. Parsons is leading the way while cementing his status as an NFL superstar.

Dallas has already sacked Burrow six times and is fighting to maintain a 17-9 edge in the fourth quarter.