NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Personal Announcement

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It's turning out to be quite the weekend for Micah Parsons.

On the verge of the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game, the All-Pro defensive lineman announced some major personal news.

"7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl! #girldad," he announced on Sunday.

The NFL World is celebrating Micah's personal announcement.

"Don’t disappoint on her fist cowboys game! 4 sacks and we win!" one fan wrote.

"That's a teeny tiny little baby! Nice job though. Congratulations," one fan added.

"Cowboys by a million," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations brother. It’s the greatest feeling in the world! health to your baby and her mother," another fan wrote.

"Cowboys by a billion?" another fan added.

Congrats, Micah!