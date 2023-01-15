NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Personal Announcement
It's turning out to be quite the weekend for Micah Parsons.
On the verge of the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game, the All-Pro defensive lineman announced some major personal news.
"7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl! #girldad," he announced on Sunday.
The NFL World is celebrating Micah's personal announcement.
"Don’t disappoint on her fist cowboys game! 4 sacks and we win!" one fan wrote.
"That's a teeny tiny little baby! Nice job though. Congratulations," one fan added.
"Cowboys by a million," one fan wrote.
"Congratulations brother. It’s the greatest feeling in the world! health to your baby and her mother," another fan wrote.
"Cowboys by a billion?" another fan added.
Congrats, Micah!