NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Unhappy News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans weren't happy with a lack of holding penalties called on Rams lineman blocking Micah Parsons during Sunday's game.

It turns out that Parsons feels the same.

Taking to Twitter, Parsons called out the NFL on social media on Monday afternoon.

"We won’t call this but we’ll call a roughing the passer lol! Can we focus in and protect defensive players ?" he tweeted.

Fans are in agreement with the Dallas Cowboys star on Monday afternoon.

"This was the whole game too," one fan wrote.

"FACT. All the penalties are always against the defense, but I’ve watched lineman choke out, put their hands in guys face masks, and hold like crazy, with no consequence ALL SEASON," one fan added.

"Weathermen and Refs are the only occupation you can be wrong 50% of the time and keep your job," another fan joked.

The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, during Sunday's game in Los Angeles.