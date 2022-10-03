NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning.

The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury.

Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach.

"The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or TV period, @michaelirvin88 . The attacks on Mcdaniel’s character are unwarranted and are not coming from a genuine place of “concern”. Thanks for calling it out Mike," one fan tweeted.

Many NFL fans are in agreement.

The Dolphins, and the NFL's concussion protocols, are worthy of criticism following the Tagovailoa situation.

However, it's unclear if McDaniel is worthy of blame.

"Literally just had a player who got his bell rung this weekend shown on camera given smelling salt by a trainer and sent back in the game. Higgins suffered a concussion in week 1 and week 3 and was allowed to play in week 4. Mike is absolutely right in all of this," one fan wrote.

"PLAYMAKER speaks the TRUTH!" another fan added.

"Thank God you have some real soldiers out there still standing up for whats right & not conforming to trends, clicks, or likes. We have to keep giving ppl like this flowers & acknowledgement while they are here because real ones are hard to find," another fan wrote.

The Dolphins fell to the Bengals on Thursday night. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for this weekend.