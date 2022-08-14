NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?
One Cowboys legend believes so.
Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making.
Fans aren't completely buying in, though.
"The last time Michael Irvin had us in a championship discussion, we went 7-9," one fan tweeted.
"Mike just setting us up for failure. Stop asking him about us in interviews," one fan added.
"Really dumb to start labelling a team a dynasty before they've even come close to winning anything. Dynasty don't just happen because you have a good roster," one fan added.
Do you think Irvin could be right?