NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?

One Cowboys legend believes so.

Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making.

Fans aren't completely buying in, though.

"The last time Michael Irvin had us in a championship discussion, we went 7-9," one fan tweeted.

"Mike just setting us up for failure. Stop asking him about us in interviews," one fan added.

"Really dumb to start labelling a team a dynasty before they've even come close to winning anything. Dynasty don't just happen because you have a good roster," one fan added.

Do you think Irvin could be right?