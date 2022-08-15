NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Crazy Prediction

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are viewed by many as the favorite to win the NFC East in 2022.

Dallas is coming off a division championship, though Jerry Jones' team fell to the 49ers in the Wild Card round. While the Cowboys have had a disappointing offseason - according to the fans, at least - they're still projected by many to be a playoff team this fall.

Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin thinks they could take things a step further.

“If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the (undefeated) 1972 Miami Dolphins. When you got the No. 1 offense, clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Dolphins. Did I say something crazy?”

Yes, that is pretty crazy, Mike.

"This is why it’s impossible to be a Dallas Cowboys fan," one fan added.

"LMAO I think we’re closer to the ‘08 Lions than the ‘72 Dolphins. The continued delusion around the expectations of the team never ceases to amaze me," one fan added.

"For once, I just want Michael Irvin to be a miserable pessimist with me," another fan added.

"Hard to out-fan Michael Irvin. He's in rare air of delusional takes," one fan added.

The Cowboys are set to begin their undefeated path Week 1 against the Bucs.