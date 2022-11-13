NFL World Reacts To Michael Thomas' Cryptic Message

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Is Michael Thomas unhappy with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning?

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star, who's dealt with injuries for the past couple of seasons, posted a cryptic message on social media this morning.

It could be a shot at the Saints.

Thomas responded to a tweet about the Bills' handling of Josh Allen's injury.

"🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 that’s how you do it," he tweeted.

Now, what does that mean?

"Michael Thomas sending shots at his own team is peak Saints LOL," one fan tweeted.

"Yeah he gone," one fan added.

"This sucks to see," another fan admitted.

Bills fans are even starting to recruit him, too.

"We'll take care of you man, we'll let you heal up, cant wait to have you apart of our core over here in Buffalo. Diggs, OBJ, MT, amazing," one fan wrote.

Should the Saints be concerned about Thomas as we move forward?