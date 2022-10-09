NFL World Reacts To Michael Thomas Decision News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly set to get Michael Thomas back next weekend.

While Thomas will be out this week, the Saints have reportedly decided that the star wide receiver will make his return the following Sunday.

"Saints’ WR Michael Thomas, already ruled out for today’s game against the Seahawks due to a foot injury, is likely to be able return for next week’s game against the Bengals, per source," Adam Schefter reports.

That'll be a big return for the Saints, who have really struggled on offense this year.

"Flying in for that game from Cali. This is a W," one fan wrote.

"That dude is hurt more than Taylor Swift’s feelings," another fan joked.

"Let’s go!!! MT back next week," another fan added.

"Eli apple about to get toasted don’t think we forgot," another fan wrote on Twitter.

The Michael Thomas vs. Eli Apple matchup should be a fun one.