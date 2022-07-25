NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy Job Security News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has seemingly been on the hot seat since he took the job from Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys are coming off an NFC East win, but they fell to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, infuriating Jones and the entire fan base.

Still, McCarthy was retained for the 2022 season. But will he be brought back for 2023?

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been linked to the job.

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job,” McCarthy told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking. My viewpoint is it’s not a story. It’s a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm.”

NFL fans aren't sure if he'll be back.

"Dead man walking. Payton will be the coach next year," one fan tweeted.

"Your job security IS VERY MUCH A STORY. . Please tell me Mike how many more flag the cowboys had over any other team? Also how are those red flags doing for you sitting in your pocket all day? Oh look another first round exit," another fan added.

"If this becomes a bigger story this season is gonna be disastrous," another fan wrote.

Will McCarthy be back in 2023?