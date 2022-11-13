NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy's Outfit Today

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the national anthem against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Today is a big day for Mike McCarthy.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach has returned to his old stomping grounds. McCarthy and the Cowboys are set to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Ahead of kickoff, McCarthy has gone viral.

"Mike McCarthy has arrived at Lambeau Field," ESPN's Ed Werder tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

McCarthy's Vince Lombardi-esque outfit has gone viral on social media on Sunday.

"Very cool. Awkward but cool," one fan tweeted.

"i mean this with absolute sincerity, he has never looked better," one fan added.

"Mans came through Lambeau with the Lombardi drip. The disrespect. Cowboys by 50. This is going to be a massacre," one fan added.

"Time to put the nail in these mfs season," one fan added.

The Cowboys and the Packers are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.