NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Performance This Year

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't receive the necessary help to make the playoffs, but they still closed the season strong Sunday.

Despite starting 2-6, Mike Tomlin extended his impeccable stretch of 16 straight seasons without a losing record. The Steelers finished 9-8 following a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

After watching him end the season on a four-game winning streak, the NFL world praised Tomlin for engineering a late turnaround.

"Mike Tomlin still doesn't have a losing season as the Head Coach of the Steelers," ESPN'sRobert Griffin III noted. "Remarkable coaching job by him leading his team from 2-6 to 9-8 going 7-2 down the stretch. Steelers' young players stepped up throughout the year, and the future looks promising."

"The Steelers woke up on Thanksgiving at 3-7. They went 6-1 down the stretch, not allowing 20 points in any game," ESPN's Field Yates observed. "Mike Tomlin has now been a head coach for 16 seasons and NEVER had a losing record. Never take Tomlin's greatness for granted."

"Mike Tomlin doesn't get talked about enough as an all time great head coach," James Seltzer of Sports Radio 94.1 WIP said.

"No playoffs, but props to Mike Tomlin for getting a Steelers' team with a rookie QB and major roster holes to 9-8," ESPN's Mike Clay wrote. "Yet another impressive coaching job by one of the best."

Per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, safety Terrell Edmonds said it meant "everything" to secure another winning season for Tomlin.

Although a soft schedule helped, Pittsburgh's defense dominated down the stretch when welcoming back T.J. Watt from the injured reserve. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett also led four game-winning drives and three fourth-quarter comebacks.

The Steelers nearly stole a playoff spot, but the Miami Dolphins salvaged the AFC's No. 7 seed with an ugly 9-6 win over the New York Jets.

Tomlin's team can still hold their heads high after an inspiring finish to the season.