NFL World Reacts To Mina Kimes' Lamar Jackson Opinion

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: ESPN senior writer of ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine Mina Kimes speaks onstage at the ESPN Features: The Intersection of Storytelling and Culture panel presented by ESPN during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII at the Liberty Theater on October 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for AWXII)

ESPN recently polled NFL executives, coaches, and players to rank the league's top-10 quarterbacks. Since Monday's reveal, everyone is fixated on Lamar Jackson missing the cut.

On NFL Live, courtesy of Jamison Hensley, Mina Kimes blasted what she considered an egregious snub.

Kimes said the public reception of Jackson is based on outdated misconceptions rather than reality. She reminded viewers that he got hurt in the pocket behind a "paper mache offensive line" rather than scrambling and has played some of his best football in December despite the notion of him regressing later in the season.

“The notion that he’s not played like a top-10 quarterback in this NFL is just ridiculous, and I'm getting a little tired of it at this point," Kimes said.

Based on reactions to the clip on Twitter, she's not alone.

Of course, top-10 lists mostly exist for everybody to get angry about No. 11. But Jackson doesn't seem too bothered by the slight, tweeting "Silence is golden" on Tuesday.

It's nonetheless hard to leave out the 2019 MVP, who has won 37 of 49 career starts with a 98.1 quarterback rating and 63.3 rushing yards per game throughout his four-year career.

Kimes makes plenty of valid points, and Jackson can prove his doubters wrong with a successful 2022 campaign.