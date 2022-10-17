NFL World Reacts To Mitch Trubisky Confrontation News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may turn back to a recently benched Mitch Trubisky after Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game with a concussion.

A day after Trubisky helped steer an upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a report emerged about the day Pittsburgh replaced him for the rookie quarterback.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Trubisky and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got into a "heated exchange" during halftime of Week 4's game against the New York Jets.

Johnson reportedly yelled at Trubisky to give him more targets, and Trubisky "stood up" to the star wideout. While the confrontation wasn't identified as the reason why Trubisky got pulled, Pickett began the second half.

Fans don't think the argument had anything to do with Trubisky's benching, as he entered intermission with only 84 passing yards and an interception. Furthermore, the framing of this incident would make it more confusing to reprimand Trubisky and not Johnson.

This sounds like a typical locker-room strife that happened to unfold right before Trubisky got pulled for poor play.

Johnson finished the Oct. 2 game with a season-low 11 receiving yards on four targets. However, he garnered double-digit targets in each of Trubisky's first three starts, as well as Pickett's only full NFL game.

If Pickett isn't cleared to return, Trubisky will presumably start against the Miami Dolphins -- who may welcome back Tua Tagovailoa from a concussion -- on Sunday Night Football.