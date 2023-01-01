NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening.

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time.

But the Monday Night Football game will start a little later than usual.

Kickoff for the Monday Night Football game is being pushed back due to the Rose Bowl.

"The biggest late-season Monday night game in years will start later than usual, due to the Rose Bowl," Pro Football Talk announced on Sunday.

The game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. E.T. compared to the usual 8:15 p.m. E.T.

"They shouldn't move it nobody cares about the Rose Bowl since it has zero playoff implications," one fan wrote.

"No one cares about USC vs Penn St," one fan added.

"No one cares about college sports," another fan wrote on social media.

While those fans might not care about college football, the decision makes sense for ESPN.

The Rose Bowl always draws huge ratings and it will be a massive lead in for Monday Night Football.