NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Guest List

Monday Night Football returns with the Seattle Seahawks hosting a returning Russell Wilson in his Denver Broncos debut.

Some fans may have missed the ManningCast just as much as the actual football. Rest assured, Peyton and Eli Manning are back to provide an alternative telecast on ESPN2.

On Monday afternoon, Omaha Productions revealed the guests for Monday night's ManningCast. The show will feature New York Giants star Saquon Barkley, actor Joel McHale, and former Broncos great Shannon Sharpe.

Even with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman joining the ESPN broadcast, fans are excited to watch these guests on ESPN2. However, some are afraid of a "Manning curse" affecting Barkley and the Giants.

The younger Manning can celebrate Big Blue's upset over the Tennessee Titans with his former teammate. Barkley looked as good as he has since playing alongside Eli in 2018 and 2019 when garnering 194 scrimmage yards, a touchdown, and the game-winning two-point conversion in New York's 21-20 victory.

McHale, a noted Seahawks fan, might not be in as good a mood when seeing Seattle's longtime quarterback play for the other team. Last year, he urged the Seahawks to keep Wilson.

Sharpe played 12 of 14 seasons in Denver. The Hall of Fame tight end is second on the franchise's all-time leaderboard in catches and third in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

With Peyton and Sharpe together, the telecast will have representatives from each of Denver's three Super Bowl campaigns. Perhaps Wilson can follow in Peyton's path and turn the organization around after a long tenure with the team that drafted him.

Omaha Productions shared a specific start time of 8:13 p.m. ET for the Monday Night Football ManningCast.