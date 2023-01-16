NFL World Reacts To Monday's Bill O'Brien Update

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans watches warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Speculation continues to spread over Bill O'Brien potentially returning to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are beginning their search for a new offensive coordinator after finishing the 2022 season 26th in total offense. They could turn to O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons at Alabama.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, O'Brien is the team's "primary target."

"There is unanimity on all sides that O’Brien’s the best person for the job," Curran wrote.

New England posted a top-10 offense in each of O'Brien's five seasons with the team from 2007-2011. However, fans are growing weary of Bill Belichick hiring former staffers instead of fresh voices.

The question is whether the interest is mutual. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard said O'Brien isn't "gung-ho" about the job because of some uncertainty about his responsibilities and autonomy.

Unless the Pats also bring him back this offseason, O'Brien wouldn't have Tom Brady this time around. He'd have to help develop Mac Jones, who accrued 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his second season.