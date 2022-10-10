NFL World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 23: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How much more firepower do the Buffalo Bills need?

Serious help could be on the way to Buffalo, as the Bills have looked like a Super Bowl frontrunner through the season's first month-plus.

According to multiple reports, the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey in an offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs? Good luck, NFL defenses.

"A source has confirmed to me that the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey," Dan Fetes reports.

It would be pretty wild to see McCaffrey land in Buffalo.

"Theres just one ball," PFT Commenter joked.

"Get him in for Chiefs week!" another fan added.

"The Bills realize that when you have two downs to gain two yards, sometimes you have to run the ball," another fan added.

"Very excited for Beyoncé and Olivia Culpo to share a suite at Highmark this season," another fan joked.

The Bills are set to take on the Chiefs on Sunday.

Get McCaffrey in for that one, Buffalo!