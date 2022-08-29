NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys reacts from a suite during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday.

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line.

"Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.

The Cowboys have lost left tackle Tyron Smith to a serious leg injury. Smith is expected to be out until at least December, if not later.

Should the Cowboys pull the trigger?

"Chuma Edoga has allowed 9 sacks, 42 pressures, and has 13 penalties on 485 career pass block snaps (756 total)," one fan wrote.

"Fun fact...the Jets took Edoga in the 3rd round of the 2019 draft only after their original target went two picks ahead of them. The guy they wanted? Connor McGovern," another fan added.

"Cowboys really trying to give up assets for Chuma Edoga? Do your thing Joe Douglas," one fan added.

"Jets must feel comfortable with Max Mitchell to make this move," one fan added.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2022 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Bucs.