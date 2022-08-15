NFL World Reacts To Monday's Eagles, Seahawks Trade

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a trade the day before the 2022 preseason's first round of roster cuts.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi.

The swap comes amid rumors of each team parting ways with those players. ESPN's Brady Henderson reported earlier on Monday that the Seahawks planned to release Amadi by Tuesday's roster deduction to 85 players.

Meanwhile, a "mystery source" told Crossing Broad's Kevin Kinkead that the Eagles were about to move on from the former second-round pick.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport speculated that each player now has a chance to make his new organization's final 53-man roster.

Arcega-Whiteside never carved out a meaningful role in three seasons with the Eagles. He leaves the team with just 16 career receptions, two in 2021.

Amadi, meanwhile, played all 17 games for the Seahawks last season and recorded 54 tackles. Onlookers are surprised to see the Eagles get a decent depth piece for a wideout long ago declared a bust.

Others provided a painful reminder that the Eagles selected Arcega-Whiteside seven spots before the Seahawks drafted D.K. Metcalf in 2019.

A fresh start could benefit Amadi and Arcega-Whiteside. The Eagles needed more depth at defensive back, and the Seahawks don't have any locks at wide receiver beyond Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

It'll be interesting to monitor both players in their new homes throughout the preseason.