NFL World Reacts To Monday's Jaylon Smith News

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a fumble recovery in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jaylon Smith is back in the NFC East.

The former Dallas Cowboys second round pick is signing with the New York Giants. The Cowboys are set to play at the Giants on next Monday night.

Smith will be joining the Giants for a second time.

It will be another interesting Smith vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.

"Last time Cowboys played Giants, Jaylon Smith was on NYG. One week before their next matchup, Dallas' 2016 second-round pick is back," Cowboys reporter Jori Epstein tweeted.

Smith is set to make his second stint with the Giants, after playing for the NFC East team last season.

The Cowboys are coming off a win over the Bengals, while the Giants are 2-0 for the first time in a while.

Week 3 should be a fun one.