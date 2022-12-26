NFL World Reacts To Monday's Jim Harbaugh Speculation

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 03: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to press after winning the Big Ten football championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 43-22 over the Purdue Boilermakers. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Where is Jim Harbaugh going to be coaching next year?

The Michigan Wolverines head coach has maintained that he'll be back in Ann Arbor for another season of college football. But Harbaugh's name is now being mentioned in NFL circles.

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Harbaugh is already being mentioned as a candidate for the job.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are two of their top targets," one fan wrote.

Harbaugh, of course, previously coached in the NFL, where he led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

Will we see him back in the NFL?

"My wish list is a pipe dream (Payton or Harbaugh) Gonna be Dan Quinn and Brian Schottenheimer IMHO," one fan wrote.

"My guess is Broncos hire Dan Quinn, Panthers remove the interim tag/keep Steve Wilks & I think the Colts will try their best to get Jim Harbaugh," one fan added.

"If I’m the Waltons I try and pry Harbaugh out of Michigan," one fan wrote.

"Harbaugh to the Broncos? He would be the only one with enough balls, to cut Wilson, and figure it out," one fan added.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Do you see the Broncos making a run at Harbaugh?