NFL World Reacts To Monday's Officiating Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: A NFL referee hat is seen on the field during a game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The referee assignments are set for this weekend's NFC and AFC Championship Games.

Referee Ron Torbert will be in charge of the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, while John Hussey and his unit will work the 49ers-Eagles matchup in Philadelphia.

Now is the time when fans and media get to familiarize themselves with the refs and their past experiences with the teams involved.

"Ron Torbert is the ref for the #Chiefs vs #Bengals game," noted KSHB's Nick Jacobs. "He was the fill in ref for the Chiefs at Bengals in 2021. He was a ref for the Ravens vs Bengals game in Week 18 & the Bengals Super Bowl vs the Rams."

"Oh no. This is the same dude who officiated the regular season game in Cincy last season," said one worried Chiefs fan.

"Eagles-49ers referee will reportedly be John Hussey. He officiated the Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys game at the Linc," said NJ.com Eagles beat writer Chris Franklin.

"I am curious if the league looks at where the R's are from when passing out playoff assignments," wondered one fan. "Hussey is from CA- he gets assigned a San Francisco game. I know it's a stretch, but wouldn't it be easier to move Torbert to the NFC game so no one could complain after the fact?"

Both Hussey and Torbert are experienced officials. Hussey is in his 21st season and eighth as a referee. He's working his 16th postseason game.

Torbert, meanwhile, is in his 13th year as an official and ninth as a ref. He's making his 10th playoff appearance.

The NFC Championship Game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, followed by the AFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.