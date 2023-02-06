NFL World Reacts To Monday's Russell Wilson Announcement

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Sean Payton declared an early stance against Russell Wilson's personal staff.

Per CBS Colorado's Romi Bean, Payton called the concept of a team giving access to a personal coach "foreign." He thus won't allow any staffers not employed by the Broncos into their facility.

Wilson brought Jake Heaps, a former Seattle Seahawks teammate and ESPN radio host, to Denver as his quarterback coach last season. The unconventional move raised some eyebrows, especially when Wilson endured the worst season of his career.

Fans are glad Payton is taking charge of his new team.

"This is good," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Time to let the coach run the show and not the QB," another fan said.

"EXACTLY what had to be done," a fan claimed.

"Sean is running the show," Sayre Bedinger of Locked on Broncos declared.

Following a decorated decade at Seattle, the Broncos traded a massive haul of players and picks to acquire Wilson. They promptly handed the Super Bowl champion a whopping extension before he posted an 84.4 quarterback rating with 16 passing touchdowns and 11 picks in 15 underwhelming games.

Payton, who spent most of his time coaching future Hall of Famer Drew Brees on the New Orleans Saints, must find a way to revive the 34-year-old Wilson. He'll look to do so without any outside assistance from his quarterback's personal staff.