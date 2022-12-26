NFL World Reacts To Monday's Sean Payton Update

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton is in his first season as a broadcaster, but the expectation is that it's only a matter of time until he's back coaching.

NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted on Monday that there are a few teams in play of Payton, including two franchises he is said to have "a high affinity" for.

"Obviously Sean Payton is a top dog. My understanding right now is Payton has a high affinity for the Chargers & Cowboys, w/t Cardinals being a consideration too, if jobs become available," Anderson tweeted. "When Denver calls, I expect him to listen, though he historically prefers strong link to GM."

With the rumors of Payton coming back gaining steam, the football world shared its collective thoughts on Anderson's report.

"I got a question...who is the strong GM in Dallas, asking for a friend...lol," wondered longtime Cowboys writer Clarence Hill.

"Sean Payton is not a dumb man. He’s laying on the weeds waiting for that Chargers job," one fan theorized. "He’s not going to Denver and suffer the corpse of Russ. No chance."



"Herbert and Payton might be an unstoppable duo," another person added.

"Bidwill gives Payton a voice in picking our next GM… done deal," said an optimistic Cardinals fan.

"We are all Charger and Cowboy fans," added Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable.

Payton has been linked to the Cowboys even before he announced he was stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 16 seasons.

He's also been heavily connected to the Chargers, given the fact they have a young stud quarterback in Justin Herbert and their offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi worked for Payton in New Orleans. The Cardinals have Kyler Murray, but he's going to be coming off an ACL injury and that Arizona roster likely needs some remodeling.

We'll see if the Broncos or any other teams emerge as potential Payton suitors.