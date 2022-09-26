NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

NFL fans were pretty stunned to see Tua Tagovailoa return to Sunday's game against the Bills.

Many believed that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the first half of Sunday's game. However, the Dolphins said that Tagovailoa was dealing with a back injury, which made him wobbly on the field following a hit.

The NFL is reportedly investigating the Dolphins' handling of Tagovailoa's return on Sunday.

Monday, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol.

NFL fans remain surprised by the outcome.

"If he is not in concussion protocol then the NFL's independent doctor system is broken," one fan wrote.

"Why would you go into concussion protocol with a back issue," one fan wrote.

"Duh. He had a back injury," another fan wrote.

The Dolphins improved to 3-0 on the season following Sunday's big win over the Bills.