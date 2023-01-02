NFL World Reacts To Monday's Wide Receiver Release

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons released Cameron Batson on Monday amid legal trouble from an early Saturday morning arrest.

Batson, who spent the season on Atlanta's practice squad, faces five criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer following a traffic stop. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Per Jonathan Raymond of 11 Alive News, a judge granted Batson a bond that would have permitted him to travel with the team. However, his release isn't surprising given the severity of the charges.

Per ESPN's Michael Rothstein, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith briefly commented on Batson's release.

"We'll always do what we think is in the best interest of the team," Smith said before stating he couldn't further discuss the ongoing legal matter.

According to an Atlanta police report, Batson "resisted and violently fought with the officer" attempting to arrest him after determining he was intoxicated. The 27-year-old got back into his vehicle, crashed, and tried to flee on foot before police arrested him.

Batson and the arresting officer were both sent to the hospital.

Batson, who has 197 yards and two touchdowns in 27 career games with the Tennessee Titans, hadn't played for the Falcons all season before Tuesday's release.