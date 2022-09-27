NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett's Agent's Statement

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Myles Garrett's agent provided an update on his status following a car crash.

On Monday afternoon, Garrett and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after his Porsche got overturned.

The defensive lineman's agent, Nicole Lynn, said Garrett is "alert and responsive" in a statement posted Monday evening on Twitter.

"Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated," Lynn wrote. "While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like the thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital."

Fans continue to wish for the best for Garrett and the other passenger.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Lynn said that Garrett didn't break any bones and is expected to get discharged from the hospital on Monday night. Everyone is relieved to see the positive update.

Based on photos from the accident, it could have been much worse. Both passengers were wearing their seatbelts, according to News 5 Cleveland.

It's great to hear that Garrett avoided any serious injuries. Hopefully he and the other passenger are OK.