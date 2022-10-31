NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett's Halloween Costume

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Myles Garrett is already an imposing figure before putting on a scary costume.

Before Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns star got into the Halloween spirit by arriving dressed as Vecna from Stranger Things.

Garrett received rave reviews for his frightening attire.

"Favourite one so far! As a Stranger Things fanboy, that is awesome!" David Wyatt-Hupton said.

"He wins Halloween," one fan wrote.

"Vecna is such an underrated villain," another fan said.

"Whatever his sack total is I’m hammering over," a fan stated.

"Joe Burrow about to be in the Upside Down," another fan wrote.

Garrett wasn't the only Browns player to show up in an elaborate costume. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones dressed as a Power Ranger, and running back D'Ernest Johnson emerged as a Ninja Turtle.

The Bengals better play "Running Up That Hill" on Burrow's headset before he attempts to elude Garrett on Monday night. The game kicks off on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET.