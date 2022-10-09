NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett's Postgame News

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles earned a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns despite an aggressive decision backfiring.

With 1:14 remaining, Brandon Staley opted to leave his offense on the field for a 4th-and-1 at their own 46. An incomplete pass gave Cleveland strong field position for a go-ahead score, but Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal.

After the game, Browns defensive lineman Myles Garett said he considered the Chargers' fourth-down decision "disrespectful" to his defense.

“I expect him to go for it, but it’s still disrespectful to us," Garrett said, per WKYC's Ben Axelrod. "I know he has an offense that was doing very well the whole day and he expects them to get the first down. But to us, that’s telling us that he can take advantage of us, and we don’t take that very kindly."

Following a loss, Garrett's comments didn't sit well with observers who declared that the Browns have to earn respect. They had given up 465 total yards to Justin Herbert's offense.

Other fans theorized that he was "projecting his personal disappointment" onto others and recalled him also taking umbrage to Browns fans booing after their Week 2 collapse against the New York Jets.

If anything, Staley was showing trust in his offense picking up a yard or his defense making a difficult stop if necessary. While the offense didn't ice the game, his defense gave up just 10 yards before York missed the kick with seconds remaining.

The Browns fell to 2-3, with their only wins coming against two floundering teams in the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. They'll look to earn some respect when facing the New England Patriots next Sunday.