NFL World Reacts To 'Nasty' Tom Brady, Gisele News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Divorces can often get ugly and that appears to be happening for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

According to a report, things are getting "nasty" between the legendary NFL quarterback and the all-time supermodel.

"Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say," Page Six reports.

"Insiders say Bündchen hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy. The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has handled a stable of high-profile clients including Tiger Woods in his divorce with Elin Nordegren."

Get ready for a high-profile divorce feud.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Fans are interested to see how this will play out.

"She has more money than him. That will not matter. She will want half of his. She will want full custody of the children. To weaponize them. This is one game Brady loses. It is a game every man loses. It is ego and hubris to think you can win," one fan wrote.

"Don’t count Brady out. He’s clutch in the big moments," another fan said.

"Unless he can top, "she took a dump in our bed," I don't see how we can be shocked," one fan added, referencing the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battle.

"Why would someone throw away a marriage because a spouse wanted to work another year or two? Suck it up. Jeez," one fan added.

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together, while Brady has another from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

The Bucs are set to return to the field on Sunday against the Panthers.