NFL World Reacts To NBC's Controversial Decision

NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL -- Cowboys v. Jets -- Pictured: NBC Sports microphone from the on field stage At Meadowlands Stadium on September 11, 2011 (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBC/Getty Images

NBC made the controversial decision on Saturday to stick with Tony Dungy.

Dungy, who made some headlines this week for his social media opinions and March for Life appearance, was on the air for the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game on Saturday.

Sports Illustrated first reported the move.

"NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina," they reported.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL fans took to social media to weigh in.

"He shouldn’t be on the air, because of his on air performance last weekend," one fan wrote.

"As he deserves to be!" one fan added.

"Why?" one fan added.

"One thing i hint at but don't say explicitly - and I should have - is that the NFL and many at NBC celebrate Dungy (not tolerate, celebrate) because they share his politics," another fan wrote.

Is NBC making the right move?