NFL World Reacts To Ndamukong Suh's Controversial Play

Ndamukong Suh has developed a reputation for making dirty plays throughout his career. Another hit from Sunday's game is drawing scrutiny.

In his fifth game with the Philadelphia Eagles, the defensive tackle dived at Justin Fields after the Chicago Bears quarterback slid. Suh appeared to slap Fields on the back of the head, but he didn't receive a penalty.

Onlookers were frustrated with the no-call. Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor said Suh "might be leaving the game in handcuffs" if he hit Tom Brady the same way.

Neither Suh's extracurricular activity nor Fields not getting the call shocked viewers.

Per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago, Fields expressed frustration with consistently taking shots after giving himself up as a runner.

"It's just been too many times where I have slid and gotten hit too late and I don't get any flags," Fields said. I think at this point in time … I'm going to be on the refs just looking for a call."

Fields reached 1,000 rushing yards this season, but his body has taken a toll. The 23-year-old is playing through a separated shoulder, and he briefly left Sunday's game before returning in the fourth quarter.

As the NFL prioritizes protecting quarterbacks, Suh's hit seems like the precise type of play to warrant a flag. The 35-year-old got away with a questionable blow during Philadelphia's 25-20 win at Soldier Field.