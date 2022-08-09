NFL World Reacts To New Mekhi Becton Injury Report

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 23: Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets runs drills at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 23, 2020 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Mekhi Becton's injury may be worse than the New York Jets initially envisioned.

After Becton limped off the field during Monday's practice, head coach Robert Saleh said the offensive tackle injured his right knee, but the team wasn't too alarmed.

However, their worries have reportedly intensified throughout the day.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday evening that Becton's injury "is more concerning than the team originally believed." He'll undergo tests Tuesday to get a better understanding of his prognosis.

It's a troubling setback for Becton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 last season. Onlookers feel bad for the 2020 first-round draft pick.

The Jets will need a Plan B if Becton misses significant time. Since they recently met with Duane Brown, they may now feel even more urgency to add the former All-Pro tackle.

Perhaps in response to Becton's injury, the Jets reportedly signed Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. But a guard who has played one NFL game in the last three seasons is unlikely to replace a starting tackle.

Although the Jets have gone 11 straight seasons without making the playoffs, an exciting young offensive nucleus has fans excited entering the 2022 season. Losing Becton again would deal a painful blow to such optimism.