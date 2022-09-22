NFL World Reacts To New T.J. Watt Video

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the first half of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 20, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

T.J. Watt is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 1.

Currently on the injured reserve, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year won't play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. However, a pre-game video has fans excited for Watt's eventual return.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared footage of Watt warming up at FirstEnergy Field. Less than two weeks after suffering the serious injury, the star pass-rusher ran sprint while waving around his arms.

Fans are wondering if Watt is comprised of the same material as the rest of us mortals and questioned just how soon he could play again.

Including tonight's Week 3 contest, Watt must sit out at least three more games before he's eligible to come off the IR. A Week 6 return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still seems aggressive, but Watt appears to be making remarkable progress.

Watt, who collected 22.5 sacks last season, has already declared that he'll play again in 2022. The All-Pro superstar could return sooner than anyone anticipated when news first broke of his pec tear.