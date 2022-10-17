NFL World Reacts To Nick Sirianni Postgame News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle walks off the field following the teams 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was thrilled with his team's 26-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

A couple of postgame videos of the Eagles head coach celebrating his team's win have gone viral on social media.

Sirianni first appeared to have a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline after the win.

"F--- you," he could be seen yelling.

Then, the Eagles head coach appeared to troll the Cowboys while running into the locker room.

"How bout them Eagles!" he said.

Unsurprisingly, Eagles fans are loving it, while Cowboys fans can't wait for the rematch.

"Oooooof can’t wait to fade the eagles when these two teams play again," one fan wrote.

"Imagine pounding your chest because you beat Cooper Rush, couldn't be my coach," one fan added.

"You just beat Cooper Rush, hope you enjoyed your Super Bowl," one fan wrote.

"You won by 9 points… against our backup….who threw 3 Interceptions…" one fan wrote.

The Cowboys and the Eagles are set to meet again on Christmas Eve. That should be a fun one.