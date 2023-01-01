NFL World Reacts To Notable Retirement Decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs onto the field with teammates before the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has previously said that he would rather retire than play for a different NFL franchise.

"I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else," Carr said in 2021. "I am a Raider for my entire life. I'm going to root for one team for the rest of my life — it's the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart I don't need a perfect situation to make things right.

"I'd rather go down with the ship, you know what I'm saying, if I have to."

Carr, of course, has now been benched by the Raiders. He's left the team and is unlikely to return in 2023.

So...is he going to quit football, then?

Apparently not.

NFL Network reports that Carr will not be retiring, despite his previous comments.

The NFL world isn't very surprised.

"Last thing I’ll say on Carr this year… I honestly thought he’d retire if he didn’t play with the Raiders. But after seeing that he’s removed #RaiderNation from his social media bios and unfollowed, I think he joins another team. It is what it is. Shield over player," one fan wrote.

"To nobody’s surprise, Derek fake Carr was lying when he claimed he’d retire rather than play for another team. He claims “my best days are ahead of me,'" one fan added.

"The Jets is the absolute best spot for him, but the minute he starts floundering the New York media & Jets fanbase will be EXTREMELY harsh with him significantly worse than some Raiders fans," one fan added.

Where do you see Carr playing in 2023?