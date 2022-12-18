NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Surprising Decision
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, will be making a surprise media appearance on Sunday.
Simpson, who was found not guilty, has not done many media interviews over the years.
However, on Sunday, he will reportedly be making a surprise appearance.
"OJ SIMPSON on the @fullsendpodcast tomorrow 9PMEST," Kyle Forgeard tweeted.
Now that will be interesting...
"No way," one fan wrote.
"Just straight up asking the man the right questions," another fan wrote.
"We all need to sit down and have a conversation about podcasts and what’s it is doing to the human race," another fan added on social media.
It's certainly going to be interesting to see if anything comes from this podcast appearance.
Most likely, Simpson is going to refuse to answer the questions everyone wants to ask.