NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Surprising Decision

LAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 5: O.J. Simpson stands during sentencing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Issac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, will be making a surprise media appearance on Sunday.

Simpson, who was found not guilty, has not done many media interviews over the years.

However, on Sunday, he will reportedly be making a surprise appearance.

"OJ SIMPSON on the @fullsendpodcast tomorrow 9PMEST," Kyle Forgeard tweeted.

Now that will be interesting...

"No way," one fan wrote.

"Just straight up asking the man the right questions," another fan wrote.

"We all need to sit down and have a conversation about podcasts and what’s it is doing to the human race," another fan added on social media.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see if anything comes from this podcast appearance.

Most likely, Simpson is going to refuse to answer the questions everyone wants to ask.