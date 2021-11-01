NFL World Reacts To Odd Von Miller, Broncos Rumor

Did the Denver Broncos trade Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams because of a Halloween party issue?

A new report from Pro Football Network states that there was some tension between Miller and his teammates over a Halloween party. Miller reportedly throws a big Halloween party every year that costs six figures. This year, he reportedly wanted his teammates to kick in for the party, which reportedly caused some locker room issues.

Seriously.

“A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells PFN that Von Miller became upset when teammates declined to kick in for his annual Halloween party, a massive affair with a 6-figure price tag that this year featured Quavo from the hip hop act Migos,” Pro Football Network reports.

Miller, drafted by the Broncos in 2011, was traded to the Rams on Monday. The All-Pro pass rusher was reportedly blindsided by the move, as was most of the NFL.

If the Halloween party story is true, it’s a pretty bizarre reason to trade someone.

“Please let this be real,” one fan tweeted.

“Well, that would certainly be up there on the list of ‘Funny reasons for someone to get traded,'” another fan tweeted.

“I don’t think this has much to do with the trade but he was wild thinking folks was gon pay a few $1000’s to attend his party,” another fan added.

Others were reminded of the Draft Day storyline, in which teammates of Bo Callahan – a fictional top quarterback prospect – didn’t attend his birthday party.

Regardless of the reason, Von Miller is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

We’d like to know the full details of this Halloween story soon, though…