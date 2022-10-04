NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday.

That quickly prompted onlookers to imagine a reunion between OBJ and the G-Men.

However, that dream didn't last long.

ESPN's Jordan Ranaan clarified that Beckham wasn't making an official visit with the team. He was in the building to see former teammates Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe said there's "nothing happening at the moment" with the Giants and Beckham, who likely won't return from a torn ACL until November.

Those updates threw cold water on a momentarily hot stove.

Only the Chicago Bears have fewer passing yards than the Giants, and Richie James leads the team with 155 receiving yards. It's thus reasonable to think they'd consider bringing back Beckham despite their relationship ending on somewhat rocky terms.

However, one would think OBJ would prefer joining a more prolific offense with more realistic Super Bowl expectations.

It still doesn't sound likely, but Beckham rejoining the Giants would certainly be interesting.