NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Visit Video

The Dallas Cowboys pulled out all the stops to woo Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, who is reportedly nearing a free-agent decision, visited the Cowboys on Monday. Later that evening, he went to a Dallas Mavericks game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

After video of him hanging out with the Cowboys defensive stars circulated, via The Athletic's Jon Machota, fans jumped to conclusions.

Cowboys fans like their chances of landing the wide receiver.

Per Machota, Beckham wouldn't offer much information about his visit. However, he told ESPN's Tim McMahon there's "a good possibility" he will sign with the Cowboys. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant also attended Monday's Mavericks game.

Beckham visited the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. He's expected to sign with one of those three teams, potentially this week.

Anyone anticipating the superstar who dominated early in his NFL career will likely be disappointed, as the 30-year-old is recovering from an ACL tear suffered in February's Super Bowl. Perhaps Beckham can make a big play or two during the playoffs, but he'll need time to work off the rust.

The Cowboys nevertheless seem excited about potentially adding Beckham to a team tied with the Bills for the third-most points per game (27.8). They look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender after improving to 9-3 with a 54-19 blowout over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

Beckham could add more star power to America's Team this winter.